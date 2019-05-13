Barrow boss Ian Evatt to line up against Blackpool in pre-season friendly

Barrow manager and former Seasider Ian Evatt is being lined up for a return to the pitch when his side take on Blackpool in a pre-season friendly.

The National League side host Blackpool at Holker Street on Saturday, July 20.

Barrow's Twitter account announced on Friday that, should their tweet receive 1,000 retweets, then Evatt will play the final five minutes of the friendly clash.

That target was reached the following morning, causing Evatt to tweet: "How have I been dragged into this?"

The 37-year-old hung up his boots to take charge of Barrow, who finished in 11th place in the National League in his debut season.

The former defender made 251 appearances for the Seasiders between 2006 and 2013.