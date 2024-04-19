Barnsley face up to five absentees for huge game against Blackpool- here's the lowdown on the Tykes

Barnsley manager Neill Collins (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

The Tykes currently sit in fifth place, five points ahead of Neil Crtichley’s side, but are without a win in their last four games. A victory for the Seasiders would see their faint play-off hopes survive for another week ahead of their final outing of the campaign away to Reading.

Oxford United and Lincoln City are also ahead of the Fylde Coast club heading into this season’s penultimate round of fixtures. The U’s currently sit on 73 points, while the Imps are on 71, compared to Blackpool’s 70, with both clubs also having a superior goal difference.

Ahead of this weekend’s game at Bloomfield Road, Doug O’Kane from the Barnsley Chronicle has given us the lowdown on Neill Collins’ side:

Injury news

Midfielders Jon Russell and Luca Connell are both doubts for the weekend with recent injuries. January signing and USA defender Donovan Pines is out for the season with a thigh problem, while Robbie Cundy is close to returning after a year out. Josh Benson has suffered another injury setback and is unlikely to play this season.

Likely line-up

(3-5-2) Roberts; Williams, de Gevigney, Earl; O’Keeffe, Phillips, Kane, Grant, Cadden; McAtee, Cole.

Phillips can sometimes move up into a front three to make a 3-4-3.

Recent form

Barnsley looked strong candidates for second place last month but, ever since blowing a 2-0 lead against Bolton, they have plummeted into the fight to stay in the play-offs.

They have taken nine points from ten games, are conceding far too many goals with a lot of defensive errors and many of the general performances have been very disappointing.

They were much better at Portsmouth on Tuesday and looked set to win until a late implosion brought a third straight away loss after setting a club record points tally on the road.

Blackpool will have had a week off whereas Barnsley made the long trip to the South Coast and suffered a painful loss. It could be a very tight game but the Reds are really struggling to see out results at the moment so their battle for a play-off place may well go to the last day.

Key man- John McAtee

He had a mixed night at Portsmouth, scoring but missing another big chance then giving away the penalty for 2-2 which changed the game, but the Luton loanee is a major attacking force for the Reds, with 14 goals including one at Blackpool in the EFL Trophy, plus relentless pressing and some real creativity.