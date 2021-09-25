Barnsley boss Markus Schopp delivers his take on his side's 'unnecessary' defeat to Blackpool

Shayne Lavery’s first-half strike - his sixth goal of the season - made it back-to-back wins for Critchley’s men against the beleaguered Tykes, who have only won one of their eight league games.

The Seasiders, who have now won three of their last four league games, move up to 14th, six points clear of the bottom three.

“I was really disappointed after the first 45 minutes," Schopp told BBC South Yorkshire.

"There was not a big difference between both teams, but the difference is a couple of guys didn’t do the basic work on the field.

"In the Championship you have to compete and win duels and that’s how we received the goal. Four or five players were around the ball and no-one took responsibility for the situation.

"This is something we have to learn fast, because this is a situation where we’re playing teams that are not better than us, but these situations can make a difference.

Markus Schopp

"The first-half was disappointing, while in the second-half we were trying our best but we couldn’t come back in the game.

"I know what we had to change, because we were playing too many long balls when we didn’t win the first ball or the second ball. If we want to play that way, we have to make some changes with the players.

"We changed this at half-time and we did it better, but it’s all about competing at this level and a couple of guys have to be ready to compete for 90 minutes.

"We had a set-piece in the first-half which was well planned, but it didn’t work out. In a game like this, the small things make the difference and they weren’t on our side.

"It took us too long to find solutions, which there are no excuses for because we knew how they wanted to play. The lads know exactly what they could have done better.

"It really hurts to lose a game like this because we feel it was unnecessary.”