A first half penalty from Jordan Rhodes helped Blackpool on their way to a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.
The result at Oakwell marks the Seasiders’ first league away win of the season.
Neil Critchley’s side were tested defensively throughout, but remained firm at the back to claim the three points.
1. Possession
Blackpool only had 32 percent of possession. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Shots
The Seasiders had six shots with three on target (two off and one blocked).
Meanwhile, none of Barnsley's 13 shots were on target, with Blackpool blocking eight of their efforts. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Bookings
Blackpool received seven yellow cards, while Barnsley were booked once. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Big chances
Blackpool had one big chance, while Barnsley had none. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. Shooting positions
Blackpool had five shots in the box, and one outside. Meanwhile, the home side had eight shots inside, and five out. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Saves
Dan Grimshaw wasn't tested, while Liam Roberts made two saves. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd