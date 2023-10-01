News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Barnsley 0-1 Blackpool standout stats: More cards than Christmas, wasted chances, key performer- in pictures

A first half penalty from Jordan Rhodes helped Blackpool on their way to a 1-0 victory over Barnsley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

The result at Oakwell marks the Seasiders’ first league away win of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side were tested defensively throughout, but remained firm at the back to claim the three points.

Here are some of the standout stats from the game (Courtesy of SofaScore):

Blackpool only had 32 percent of possession.

1. Possession

Blackpool only had 32 percent of possession. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The Seasiders had six shots with three on target (two off and one blocked). Meanwhile, none of Barnsley's 13 shots were on target, with Blackpool blocking eight of their efforts.

2. Shots

The Seasiders had six shots with three on target (two off and one blocked). Meanwhile, none of Barnsley's 13 shots were on target, with Blackpool blocking eight of their efforts. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Blackpool received seven yellow cards, while Barnsley were booked once.

3. Bookings

Blackpool received seven yellow cards, while Barnsley were booked once. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Blackpool had one big chance, while Barnsley had none.

4. Big chances

Blackpool had one big chance, while Barnsley had none. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Blackpool had five shots in the box, and one outside. Meanwhile, the home side had eight shots inside, and five out.

5. Shooting positions

Blackpool had five shots in the box, and one outside. Meanwhile, the home side had eight shots inside, and five out. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw wasn't tested, while Liam Roberts made two saves.

6. Saves

Dan Grimshaw wasn't tested, while Liam Roberts made two saves. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBarnsleyJordan RhodesSeasidersOakwellNeil Critchley