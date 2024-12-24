Bah Humbug - Blackpool's rotten Christmas record and the last time they tasted victory during the festive period

Wins have been hard to come by for the Seasiders between Boxing Day and the New Year for the majority of the last decade.
You’ve got to go back a long way to find the last time they picked up three points in what’s meant to be a festive fixture.
The task gets no easier this time around, with trips away to Wrexham and Birmingham City both coming up for Steve Bruce’s side in the next week.
Here’s a look at Blackpool’s recent Christmas record – dating back to their last taste of victory:
1. Port Vale 3-0 Blackpool (29/12/23)
Neil Critchley's Seasiders endured a rotten end to 2023, losing 3-0 to Port Vale - who would eventually be relegated from League One last season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Burton Albion 1-0 Blackpool (26/12/23)
A frustrated Boxing Day at the Pirelli Stadium ended in a 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Blackpool 1-2 Sheffield United (29/12/22)
Blackpool were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in their final game of 2022, with a second half goal from Marvin Ekpiteta proving to be nothing more than a consolation. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Hull City 1-1 Blackpool (26/12/22)
Sonny Carey was on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw with Hull City on Boxing Day in 2022. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. Blackpool 1-2 Middlesbrough (29/12/21)
Blackpool thought they had earned point against Middlesbrough with a stoppage time equaliser, before an even later goal gave the visitors the victory at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Huddersfield Town 3-2 Blackpool (26/12/21)
Blackpool were on the end of a 3-2 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
