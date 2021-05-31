"Back where we should be!" - Blackpool fans celebrate Wembley win over Lincoln City in League One play-off final

Blackpool fans at Wembley.

Despite conceding inside a minute, the Seasiders fought back to earn their place in the Championship.

Ollie Turton steered the ball into his own net from Brennan Johnson's low cross before some fans had settled in their seats.

Pool were stunned by the early concession but rallied and grew into the game, Kenny Dougall scoring on his left foot from outside the area to draw level just before the break.

The Ausseie was at it again in the second half to seal the trophy and a place in the second tier for Pool.

Blackpool fans took to Twitter to show their delight on their side's win, with @SalmonSport showing his appreciation for the goalscorer.

He tweeted: "Kenny Dougall you wonderful Australian man!"

And @sesider76 said: "We've only gone and done it!"

@MatthewCogan said: Play-offs? Completed them (yet again!)"

@hpseasider1989 said: "Bring on Preston!"

@HereLiesJeff tweeted: So happy right now! Blackpool are back! Championship football next season!"

As Blackpool will be back in the Championship next season, many fans were enjoying pointing it out and savouring their new status.

@cobyjwat06 said: "We're back where we should be."

@The RealAlderado said: "Championship here we come! What a season! We are going up!"

As Blackpool made it six wins at Wembley, there was an inevitable feel around the result, which @OllyGregg pointed out: "Death, taxes and Blackpool doing the business in the play-offs."

Following Simon Sadler's positive impact on the club, the owner also came in for some thanks from the Pool fans.

@kuztard1971 simply said: "Thank you, Simon Sadler."

And Gone under the radar all season, Sky Sports never even clipped us in the play off promotion videos. Thank you Simon Sadler, Critch, the supporters who still believed at the start, the players and everyone involved at the club, going to be so good for this town!"