Away allocation revealed for Blackpool's opening League One game away to Crawley
The Seasiders have been given an initial 545 tickets for the fixture at Broadfield Stadium on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).
This includes 400 unallocated standing tickets and 145 seated spots.
Crawley earned promotion to England’s third division last season after beating Crewe Alexandrea 2-0 in the League Two play-off final back in May.
Meanwhile, Blackpool were unable to make an instant return to the Championship in Neil Critchley’s year back at the club.
The Seasiders missed out on the play-off spot on the final day of the season after losing 3-2 to Reading, and ultimately finished eighth in the table.
Full ticket details can be found HERE.
