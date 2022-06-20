Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Blackpool confirmed the appointment of Michael Appleton as their new Head Coach on Friday.

The 46-year-old returns to Bloomfield Road after a brief spell in charge in 2012 and has signed a four-year deal.

The former Lincoln City boss has expressed his excitement at managing the Championship club.

Speaking to Blackpool FC, Appleton said: “I’m really excited for the challenge that lies ahead and I can’t wait to get started.

“After leaving my previous job at Lincoln, I was always looking for the next challenge to get my teeth into. To come back here at this moment after two really successful years at the Club is something I’m looking forward to. After speaking to the Board about the possibility of coming back, you could feel the enthusiasm and energy from them, and I think they felt that from me as well.

“The Club has enjoyed great success over the past couple of seasons in getting promoted and then solidifying themselves in the Championship. We want to build on that even further now, and be as competitive as possible in this division.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Huddersfield Town join race for ex-MK Dons ace Huddersfield Town are the latest clu to express interest in Matthew Sorinola, who plays for Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Swansea and Norwich City are also targeting the full-back. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Watford could sell play-off winner this summer Watford are reportedly prepared to sell Philip Zinckernagel this summer, with Nottingham Forest targeting their former loanee. Olympiacos are also interested in the 27-year-old. (Nottingham Forest News) Photo Sales

3. Burnley have three bids rejected for defender It has been revealed that Burnley have seen three bids turned down for Oxford United defender, Luke McNally. The U's will reportedly allow him to leave for £1.75m this summer - £250k more than the Clarets' latest bid. (Irish Sun) Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace agree deal for West Brom star West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to join Crystal Palace on a four-year deal this summer. The England international had previously been linked with Tottenham, however they recently signed Fraser Forster. (The Sun) Photo Sales