Critchley led the Seasiders to promotion in his first season in charge

As Neil Critchley celebrates his birthday, we take a look at how his record stacks up against other Blackpool bosses

Neil Critchley celebrates his 43rd birthday today - but how does his record stack up against other former Blackpool bosses?

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 18th October 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 5:18 pm

The former Liverpool coach has won 27 of the 60 league games he’s taken charge of, having arrived at Bloomfield Road in March 2020.

How does this compare to other standout names like Sam Ellis, Billy Ayre, Ian Holloway and others? We take a look...

1. Simon Grayson (second spell) - 34.48%

Despite starting promisingly, Grayson's second time in the hotseat ended much sooner than anticipated

2. Steve McMahon - 34.95%

He led the Seasiders to promotion in 2001 and won the Football League Trophy in 2002 and 2004.

3. Gary Bowyer - 36.52%

After back-to-back relegations and the club in crisis, Bowyer guided the club back to League One at the first attempt.

4. Simon Grayson (first spell) - 37.06%

Grayson's first spell was far more successful, the former player leading the Seasiders to the Championship in 2007.

