As it happened: Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool - Pool knocked out of the FA Cup
Blackpool make the trip to the North East to face Hartlepool in the FA Cup third round, kick off at 12:30pm.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing.
LIVE: Hartlepool vs Blackpool
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 14:27
Full Time: Hartlepool 2-1 Blackpool
Blackpool surrender their lead and are knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Hartlepool.
Keshi Anderson had given the visitors the lead in the first half, showing good composure to find the bottom corner.
Hartlepool fought back in the second half, levelling through left back David Ferguson’s deflected strike.
They took the lead just after the hour mark, Joe Grey finding the net with the home side able to hang on.
Massice chance to win it!
Fondop is released in behind from half way and attempts to chip Grimshaw but the ball doesn’t really get off the ground and the ‘keeper palms it away.
Hartlepool sub
Luke Molyneux is replaced by Mike Fondop.
Three more minutes
As Blackpool win a corner there are three additional minutes annoucned.
Lavery header off target
Hamilton gets to the byline down the right side and his cross find the head of Lavery who throws himself at it but directs it past the far post from close range.
Double Pool sub
Jerry Yates and Demetri Mitchell take the places of Marvin Ekpiteta and Josh Bowler.
Ekpiteta booked
Ekpiteta is booked for a foul on Crawford.
Pool corner
Sterling’s cross is headed behind at the near post to concede the set piece.
Bowler’s delivery cannot beat the first man and Hartlepool are out.
Another big miss!
Blackpool come flowing forward and Bowler plays a ball across goal for Hamilton and he misses from around 12 yards out centre of the goal. That’s the third big chance that Blackpool have missed this afternoon.
Hamilton can’t get it on target
Madine released Hamilton down the left who is wrong side of his man, he shoots first time across goal from inside the area but misses the target.