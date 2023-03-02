As it happened: Blackpool hold league leaders Burnley to a goalless draw
After back-to-back away games, the Seasiders are back at Bloomfield Road today when they take on runaway league leaders Burnley.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Burnley - live updates
And welcome to today’s live blog.
As if it’s not been difficult enough for Blackpool in recent weeks, runaway leaders Burnley are in town.
The Seasiders take on Vincent Kompany’s all-conquering Clarets desperately looking to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Championship.
It means Mick McCarthy’s side have it all to do in their fight against relegation, sitting four points adrift of safety with just 12 games remaining.
As for Burnley, they boast a remarkable 19-point gap to third-placed Middlesbrough having lost just two league games all season.
This afternoon’s encounter will be officiated by Thomas Bramall, who has dished out 76 yellow cards and two reds during his 25 games this season.
He refereed Blackpool’s goalless draw against Birmingham City back in December.
The Seasiders will be without forward Shayne Lavery for 6-8 weeks following the hamstring injury he suffered against Reading last weekend.
There’s better news regarding Jerry Yates and Gary Madine though, with the strike duo training towards the back end of the week.
Lewis Fiorini should also come back into contention after getting 90 minutes under his belt during the midweek development squad game.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
“They’re unbeaten in the league since November and they’ve won most of those games, which isn’t too bad is it?
“We can beat them because it’s the Championship, it can happen. But they are a good side.
“I saw Neil Warnock said they’re the best (Championship team) he’s seen in 25 years and I watched their game (against Huddersfield) last week and they were rampant for 35 minutes. They were 3-0 up.
“It’s going to be a real tough ask, but that’s what we’ve got to do. We’re up for the challenge on Saturday.
“I watched them against Fleetwood on Wednesday. They changed a few players, but they were still dominant.
“Fleetwood were brilliant in how they held out for 90 minutes. I was devastated when I heard they’d conceded because I had left by that point.
“They were stoic, they were determined, they were belligerent, all the things we’re going to have to be because they are the top team, they’re playing with confidence and we’re second bottom and confidence is not at its highest.”
“It’s a game that yielded many goals the first time we played them,” Vincent Kompany said.
“I know we’re taking a lot of fans with us and we will do our best to have a good day.
“I will have a clear idea of their strengths and hopefully a couple of weaknesses. But they’re trying to find a way at the moment, but we’re all trying to do that at this stage of the competition.
“Our mindset is to be even more desperate for the points. That’s our mindset in every game.
“We know it’s a tough away fixture but we’ve got to embrace it. We will do everything we can to get the fans cheering us on the day, to get them happy.
“We will prepare first but we will go into the game as confident as we can be.”
Blackpool - 11/2
Draw - 14/5
Burnley - 4/7
Odds according to BonusCodeBets.
Jerry Yates returns from injury as Blackpool make four changes to their side for today’s Lancashire derby against leaders Burnley.
The striker missed last weekend’s defeat to Reading with a hamstring strain, but he’s since returned to training this week after recovering from his slight niggle.
He replaces Gary Madine, who drops down to the bench after also feeling his hamstring against Paul Ince’s men.
Mick McCarthy opts to change both full-backs, as James Husband and Andy Lyons both join Madine on the substitute’s bench. Dom Thompson and Jordan Gabriel take their place in the side.
Kenny Dougall also returns to the side in place of Shayne Lavery, who is now expected to miss six to eight weeks of action with a hamstring injury.
Despite playing 90 minutes for the development squad in midweek, Lewis Fiorini is left out of the 18-man squad for the third game running while Ian Poveda is also absent.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.