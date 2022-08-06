Arsenal's Charlie Patino starts on the bench as Blackpool name unchanged side for Stoke City clash

READ MORE: x

It means new signing Charlie Patino starts on the bench after arriving on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal during the week.

Lewis Fiorini, Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey all their places in the side in a midfield three.

Chris Maxwell returns from a groin injury to reclaim his spot among the substitutes, replacing Stuart Moore, while Patino’s inclusion on the bench sees Beryly Lubala drop out.

Eight players remained sidelined through injury, with Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, James Husband, Richard Keogh, Doug Tharme, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all out.

The Seasiders take on a Stoke side that began the season with a 2-0 away defeat to Millwall.

TEAMS

Stoke: Bursik, Clarke, Flint, Taylor, Tymon, Wilmot, Baker, Smallbone, Laurent, Brown, Gayle

Subs: Bonham, Jagielka, Kilkenny, Clucas, Thompson, Wright-Phillips, Campbell

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Fiorini, Virtue, Carey, Bowler, Yates, Madine

Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, Dougall, Patino, Hamilton, Corbeanu, Lavery