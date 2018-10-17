Arsenal v Blackpool: When is the Carabao Cup fourth round clash at the Emirates Stadium? Is it on TV and what are the odds?

Blackpool head to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the month to take on Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Seasiders have already seen off Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR to make the last-16 for the first time since 2007.

Blackpool face Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

A North London side also provided the opposition on that occasion, as Tottenham Hotspur beat Blackpool 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

All you need to know ahead of the fixture can be found below:

When is the game?

The fourth round fixture takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, October 31 (7.45pm kick off), four days after the Fylde coast derby against Fleetwood Town. The game has been scheduled for the Wednesday as Arsenal play Crystal Palace on the Sunday before hosting Liverpool the following Saturday.

Is it on TV?

No. The fixture between Chelsea and Derby County on the same night, where Rams boss Frank Lampard returns to his former club, has been selected for Sky Sports coverage.

How many tickets have been sold?

As of Monday, October 15, Blackpool confirmed just over 750 tickets had been sold for the last-16 clash. The tickets have been on sale since October 6. The fixture is all ticket and no tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the game.

Is VAR being used?

Yes, the EFL have confirmed VAR will be in operation. The competition organiser announced this summer that video assistant referees could be used at all Carabao Cup fixtures played at a Premier League stadium this season.

What are the odds?

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners are overwhelming favourites to reach the quarter finals. SkyBet rate the likely outcome as follows:

Arsenal 1/20

Blackpool 8/1