'April Fools has truly arrived:' Blackpool faithful give their verdict on the team to face Wycombe Wanderers

Blackpool have named their team to take on Wycombe

The Seasiders have made four changes to the side that were defeated 1-0 by Derby County on Good Friday. Kyle Joseph and Shayne Lavery are named up top as a front two, while CJ Hamilton and Matty Virtue also come into the starting 11.

Karamoko Dembele, George Byers and Jake Beesley all drop down to the bench, and Hayden Coulson is not involved at all.

Reacting to the team news, one fan wrote: “April Fools have truly arrived.”

Another added: “Byers and Dembele benched for Carey and Virtue. Dear oh dear oh dear.”

A third agreed: “How are Dembele and Byers on the bench and Dembele starts?”