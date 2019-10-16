'Another disappointing result': Disgruntled Blackpool fans bemoan EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle

The Seasiders were beaten late on at Brunton Park last night
Blackpool produced another below-par display as they were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy last night.

Here's what you've had to say about the result: