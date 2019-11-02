Angry Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson slams defending and refereeing decisions in defeat to Blackpool

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was left angry by his side's defending - as well as a number of decisions from the referee - in their 4-3 defeat to Blackpool.

Ferguson's side came away from Bloomfield Road empty-handed thanks to an Armand Gnanduillet brace and two own goals.

But the Posh boss, who complained about his side's defending, felt some key decisions went against his men.

“You can’t score three goals and lose a game,” Ferguson, whose Dad Sir Alex was watching on, said post-match.

“It doesn’t matter what work you do on the training ground and what plans you have, if you let the sort of goals in that we did today. They were incredibly poor goals to let in.

“The first and the fourth goals are unacceptable and the second one was really soft as well. They haven’t had to work hard for their goals.

“The first one was straight out of their goalkeeper’s hands and the fourth one came from our corner.

“Conceding goals like that meant we got no rhythm to the play. We never had a foothold in the game.

“Blackpool started well, but Mo (Eisa) scored a great goal to get us in front and we started to control the game just before they equalised.

“Goals change games and that one did. It’s part of a problem that we have to solve quickly. We changed the system slightly at half-time and then again for the last part of the game and that’s something I’m having to do too often. We never kept the ball well enough to be able to control the game.

“I said to the players that first and foremost it’s our fault we lost. We cannot hide behind the fact that their penalty was a shocking decision and that Ivan Toney chested the ball into the net. There was no handball.

“Referees have to get those decisions right, but he gave them both too quckly and they have cost us.

“I did think at 3-3 we would go on and win, but we conceded an awful goal straight away.

“We’ve had a disappointing day, but we are still not in bad shape. There will be bumps in the road. We will lose games, but it’s how you react that matters and I expect a reaction at Shrewsbury.”