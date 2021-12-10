Anger as early kick-off is announced for Blackpool's FA Cup trip to Hartlepool United

Neil Critchley's side make the 280-mile round trip to Victoria Park on Saturday, January 8.

The game has been allocated an earlier kick-off time after being selected for live overseas broadcast.

It won't, however, be available to watch live for supporters based here in the UK.

That's caused anger among many Blackpool fans, with others claiming they won't make the trip to the North East as a result of the change.

Tony Fretwell posted on Twitter: "12.30 has seen the likelihood of me going plummet from almost certain to really unlikely."

Roy Chandler added: "Makes it virtually impossible to get there by train."

Ryan Powell said: "Three- hour trip before you add time for any snow which is highly like on that journey. Away fans shafted again."

Replying to Blackpool's tweet announcing the kick-off change, Jordan Barlow said: "And people want us promoted to the Premier League where tweets like would be a very regular occurrence."