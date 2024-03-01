Andy Lyons injury latest as Blackpool boss assesses alternate options for the left wing-back role
The defender, who has featured 25 times this season, replaced Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel from the bench at half time of the game at Brisbane Road, but was only in action for just over 10 minutes before going down with a knee injury.
Seasiders boss Neil Critchley states the club are awaiting further updates on how long the left wing-back could face on the sidelines.
"I don’t want to speculate yet,” he said.
"I saw him yesterday and he went for a scan, so I’ll find out the results this morning- he’ll definitely be out on Saturday. It doesn’t look great if I’m honest but fingers crossed that it’s not too serious.
"It’s been a big stop-start for him for different reasons. It’s been a bit up and down for him on and off the pitch, so it’s been difficult for him to build any rhythm. One thing Andy is, is wholehearted. He’s as honest as the day is long, he gives you everything he’s got and has a willingness to get better. We’re just praying we get some good news.”
Blackpool were without Hayden Coulson on Tuesday night after the wing-back was forced off at half time against Bolton Wanderers, with CJ Hamilton starting on the left at Brisbane Road. While it is hoped the Middlesbrough loanee could be back for the trip to Shrewsbury, Critchley is aware he may need to consider other solutions if he’s not ready in time, amid Lyons’ injury.
“We will look at who is available and who can play in those positions,” Critchley added.
"There’s always the option of changing formation if we thought that was the right thing to do. It’s something we’ve discussed for the game tomorrow.”
After being subbed off at half time against Leyton Orient, Lawrence-Gabriel is in contention to feature against Shrewsbury Town at the New Meadow on Saturday afternoon, with the decision to take him off being purely tactical.