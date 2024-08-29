Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Keogh has taken interim charge of Blackpool throughout the last week.

The 38-year-old stepped into the head coach’s role following the sacking of Neil Critchley, and has overseen a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in League One and a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in League One.

Keogh looks set to remain in the dugout for this Saturday’s fixture against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 12.30), with the club yet to make a permanent appointment - despite the end of the transfer window approaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Seasiders defender could be a potential candidate for the full time job, and is currently 8/1 on bettingodds.com.

We’ve taken a look at the pros and cons when considering Keogh for the permanent head coach role:

Lack of coaching experience

This opportunity might’ve come a bit too early for Keogh. The former Republic of Ireland international only called time on his playing career at the end of last season, and his stint as Critchley’s assistant only lasted three competitive games.

His lack of coaching experience was seen in the Cambridge draw. The Seasiders held a three-goal advantage at the beginning of the second half, but let it slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Momentum just swung against them, and perhaps a more experienced manager would’ve been able to make tweaks to ensure the three points were safe.

Equally, there were also enough senior players on the pitch to take control of that situation, and there would’ve been a lot of mental fatigue after the week of Critchley’s sacking.

Meanwhile, what Keogh lacks as a coach, his experience as a player is vast, and there’s no reason why he couldn’t learn on the job if the hierarchy are prepared for a few more games like the Cambridge one along the way.

Flexibility

In his first two games as head coach Keogh hasn’t been afraid to try new things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the U’s at the Abbey Stadium, the Seasiders played a 3-4-3 formation, which was a slight alteration on the way the team had started under Critchley.

Meanwhile, in the Blackburn victory, he opted for a 4-4-2, which saw Blackpool convert back to a system with traditional fullbacks for the first time in a while.

During the game at Ewood Park, he demonstrated that he was a quick learner. While he was unable to influence the proceedings against Cambridge when the home side started to mount a comeback, his changes in the Lancashire Derby helped to win the game.

The conversion back to the 3-4-3 is what really shifted things in favour of the Seasiders after Rovers had previously looked comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s only a small sample size to go off, but the first two games have shown Keogh isn’t afraid to try new things in order to find what’s right for him and the team.

Attacking threat

Obviously there’s some defensive problems for Blackpool at the moment, with 10 goals conceded in all competitions so far under both Critchley and Keogh, but the latter has got them going in front of goal.

The use of a front three against Cambridge seemed to benefit Dom Ballard, Kyle Joseph and Ashley Fletcher, with the system certainly playing to their strengths.

There was a bit more freedom about them going forward, and while the U’s have their clear defensive issues, the Seasiders were able to exploit that - which wasn’t the case the majority of time away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph in particular looked better in a three, with the 22-year-old proving to be quiet again back in a two on Tuesday night.

Once again, the sample size is small concerning how the team attacks under Keogh, but he does appear to have tapped into the strengths of some players pretty quickly.

The backing of the fans

Keogh certainly has the backing of the Blackpool fans in his interim role. The 38-year-old was of course popular during his one-season stint as a player at Bloomfield Road, and that has continued during his time as a coach.

Travelling supporters have chanted his name in the first two games of his temporary reign, and he’s both delivered some entertainment on the pitch as well as saying the right things off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he’s not got the same experience as some of the other people on the list, if he was appointed permanently then it wouldn’t be greeted as a bad thing, but he would have to continue to quickly learn new things.

Comparison to other candidates

Pete Wild remains the bookies’ favourite at 4/6, but Keogh probably would be a more popular choice than the ex-Barrow, Halifax and Oldham coach, despite having less experience in a managerial role.

The unknown of Brian Barry-Murphy (4/1) makes him an interesting prospect.

As well as having played and coached in the EFL, the retired midfielder has spent the last three years working in the Manchester City academy, which could tick a few boxes when it comes to style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Wellens (6/1) has the right blend of managerial experience and credit in the bank at Bloomfield Road from his playing days, but is currently in a job with Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, Charlie Adam (6/1) probably falls into the same category as Keogh. Both are popular with the Seasiders faithful, and are relatively new to coaching, albeit the 2010 Championship play-off winner has been in a full time job with Fleetwood Town since December.

Ultimately for the latter two, it’d be a gamble that could go different ways. They could instantly click and have no problems learning on the job, or their lack of experience could become a major flaw.