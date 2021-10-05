An in-depth look at how Blackpool's players out on loan are getting on
It's not just Blackpool's first-team that are currently enjoying a strong campaign, the Seasiders also have six players out on loan who are performing well.
Here, The Gazette's Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton takes a closer look at how they're getting on...
Jordan Thorniley, Oxford United
Thorniley joined last season’s play-off semi-final opponents Oxford on a season-long loan on August 1.
He’s been a regular starter under Karl Robinson so far this term, making 11 appearances in all competitions and starting 10 of Oxford’s 11 league games.
The centre-back momentarily dropped out of the side for Oxford’s recent 5-1 thrashing of Oxford United.
But the 24-year-old returned to the fold at the weekend to star against his former side Sheffield Wednesday, as the U’s picked up an impressive 2-1 win at Hillsborough.
Thorniley, who has played as a left-sided centre-back, has been part of an Oxford backline that has only conceded 12 goals in their 11 league games.
James Roberts, sports reporter for the Oxford Mail, told The Gazette: “He has been excellent really, so solid.
“His performance against his former club Sheffield Wednesday summed it all up really, especially coming back into the team after missing Tuesday’s game.
“He’s arguably been the club’s most impressive signing of the summer, although Herbie Kane could soon challenge that title.”
While Thorniley has played in his favourited position of centre-back, Robinson has said publicly he’d be more than happy to use him at left-back in case of an emergency.
Ethan Robson, MK Dons
The midfielder has started every single league game so far this season.
The 24-year-old, who will spend the season on loan at Stadium:MK, has helped Liam Manning’s side reach sixth place in League One at the 11-game mark.
His one and only goal came in the 1-0 win against Portsmouth last month.
Speaking after that game, Manning, said “I’m delighted for Eth.
“I think, sometimes, he goes under the radar in terms of what he does bring in his discipline and allowing us to control games.
“I think him and Matty (O’Riley) have done really well as a two in the middle. Them two have allowed us to put on the performance we did in the first-half.
“Congratulations to Eth – he loves football and wants to work. I’m delighted he got his goal today.”
Robson made 36 appearances in all competitions last season during Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign.
But the former Sunderland man found himself down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road over the summer, freeing him up to make the loan move to MK.
Toby Lock, sports editor at the MK Citizen, told The Gazette: “Ethan has been excellent since arriving at the club.
“He was probably a signing to bolster the squad more so than being a regular starter, especially with the likes of Matt O’Riley and David Kasumu firm inclusions in the side last season.
“However, with Kasumu picking up a hamstring injury in the first game of the season, Robson has stepped into that starting role with aplomb.
“Playing that ‘mop -up role’ in front of the defence, his performances can often get overlooked for the more headline-grabbing players, but his work-ethic and hard-hitting tackles have been a vital part of the midfield.
“His winner against Portsmouth saw him race 90-yards from clearing a corner to firing in at the other end in 15-seconds.
“He has also struck up an excellent working relationship with O’Riley, who has been given a bit more freedom to be creative as Robson does the uglier side of the deep-lying midfield role.
“With Kasumu returning, it will be interesting to see whether he can dislodge Robson from the role in the next few weeks.”
Rob Apter and Ewan Bange, Bamber Bridge
The main success story of those Blackpool players out on loan has to be Rob Apter and Ewan Bange.
The pair have starred under ex-Blackpool and Fleetwood Town man Jamie Milligan for Northern Premier Division side Bamber Bridge, who currently sit in the play-offs.
Apter and Bange, who joined Brig on youth loans in August, have both been in superb form in front of goal, often combining to find the back of the net.
Bange, 19, has caught the eye with nine goals in all competitions, while Apter has also notched five and bagged three assists.
The 18-year-old is more of a creative player however and likes to dictate games in-between the lines with his close dribbling and his eye for a pass.
Brig, who are fifth in the table after their first 11 games, face league leaders South Shields tonight at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).
Former Seasider Myles Boney, who came through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before making six appearances for the first-team, is South Shields’ goalkeeper.
Speaking recently about Blackpool duo Apter and Bange, Brig boss Milligan said: “They are great lads and so coachable. They want to get better and they have been outstanding for us, the lads love them.
“There is nothing better for these young kids to go into a changing room full of men.
“To go out on the pitch and fight for three points against lads who, for some, non-league football is their livelihood.
“ You don’t get better experience than what Ewan and Rob are getting at the minute.
“I can never understand it when I hear tales of some young lads who won’t go out on loan to whatever level or whether they think the level is too low for them.
“I just don’t get it because a lot of them are just going to be stuck there playing Under-23s or Under-21s football, which for me, it’s not real football.
“You can find that when these players stay at clubs playing Under-23s football when they do finally leave because they are not making it there, it’s too much of a shock for them when they drop down the leagues or go into non-league.
“For me the boys who have come to us at Brig, it sets them in good stead for the future.
“The academy that myself and Trevor Sinclair run, probably more than half of the lads are all playing non-league football.”
Apter and Bange aren’t the only two players with Blackpool connections at Brig.
Former youngsters Like Higham, Macaulay Wilson and Fin Sinclair-Smith are also part of the squad, as is Mark Yeates, who made a handful of appearances for the first-team under Gary Bowyer in 2016/17.
Isaac Sinclair, the eldest son of former Blackpool and England winger Trevor, is also a regular starter.
Milligan, meanwhile, is assisted by former Seasider John Hills.
The form of Apter and Bange certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Critchley recently singing their praises in an interview with The Gazette.
“I’m really happy with their progress,” Pool’s head coach said.
“Unfortunately I’ve not been able to see the boys yet but I will do.
“I’m in regular contact with Jamie Milligan and John Hills at Bamber Bridge and they’re delighted with the way the boys are going.
“It’s great for them to be playing senior men’s football because it’s the next stage of their development if you like and they’re doing really well, so I’m pleased for them.”
Brad Holmes, FC United of Manchester
Holmes is another young striker who has been in prolific form for his loan club.
The 18-year-old has scored four goals in six games since joining the Northern Premier Division side midway through September on a youth loan.
He got off to the perfect start, netting the winner on his debut in FC United’s 1-0 victory against Bamber Bridge, where he came up against his Blackpool teammates.
When informed Holmes had scored on his first appearance after Blackpool’s defeat to Huddersfield Town last month, Critchley told The Gazette: “That’s fantastic. I didn’t know that but I’m made up for Brad if he’s scored the winner.
“He was playing against Bangey and Rob Apter, so we had people there going to watch that game. That’s a great start for him, I’m made up for him.
“Getting some of our younger players out playing senior football is right for their development at this stage of their careers.
“Brad has started well and the young boys are doing well as well, so that’s a great night for them.”
Holmes, who is a Blackpool fan, made his first appearance for the Seasiders against Rochdale in League One back in April.
The forward went on to make four more outings for Critchley’s men before the end of the season.
Cameron Hill, Sheffield FC
The youth-teamer has made six appearances for Northern Premier League East side Sheffield FC so far this season.
The 18-year-old defender signed for Blackpool last year after impressing in Salford City's youth team.
Hill is on a youth loan with Sheffield, but neither club announced how long the loan will last for.