An in-depth look at how Blackpool's players out on loan are getting on

Ewan Bange celebrates after scoring for Brig (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The main success story of those Blackpool players out on loan has to be Rob Apter and Ewan Bange.

The pair have starred under ex-Blackpool and Fleetwood Town man Jamie Milligan for Northern Premier Division side Bamber Bridge, who currently sit in the play-offs.

Apter and Bange, who joined Brig on youth loans in August, have both been in superb form in front of goal, often combining to find the back of the net.

Bange, 19, has caught the eye with nine goals in all competitions, while Apter has also notched five and bagged three assists.

The 18-year-old is more of a creative player however and likes to dictate games in-between the lines with his close dribbling and his eye for a pass.

Brig, who are fifth in the table after their first 11 games, face league leaders South Shields tonight at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).

Former Seasider Myles Boney, who came through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road before making six appearances for the first-team, is South Shields’ goalkeeper.

Speaking recently about Blackpool duo Apter and Bange, Brig boss Milligan said: “They are great lads and so coachable. They want to get better and they have been outstanding for us, the lads love them.

“There is nothing better for these young kids to go into a changing room full of men.

“To go out on the pitch and fight for three points against lads who, for some, non-league football is their livelihood.

“ You don’t get better experience than what Ewan and Rob are getting at the minute.

“I can never understand it when I hear tales of some young lads who won’t go out on loan to whatever level or whether they think the level is too low for them.

“I just don’t get it because a lot of them are just going to be stuck there playing Under-23s or Under-21s football, which for me, it’s not real football.

“You can find that when these players stay at clubs playing Under-23s football when they do finally leave because they are not making it there, it’s too much of a shock for them when they drop down the leagues or go into non-league.

“For me the boys who have come to us at Brig, it sets them in good stead for the future.

“The academy that myself and Trevor Sinclair run, probably more than half of the lads are all playing non-league football.”

Apter and Bange aren’t the only two players with Blackpool connections at Brig.

Former youngsters Like Higham, Macaulay Wilson and Fin Sinclair-Smith are also part of the squad, as is Mark Yeates, who made a handful of appearances for the first-team under Gary Bowyer in 2016/17.

Isaac Sinclair, the eldest son of former Blackpool and England winger Trevor, is also a regular starter.

Milligan, meanwhile, is assisted by former Seasider John Hills.

The form of Apter and Bange certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Critchley recently singing their praises in an interview with The Gazette.

“I’m really happy with their progress,” Pool’s head coach said.

“Unfortunately I’ve not been able to see the boys yet but I will do.

“I’m in regular contact with Jamie Milligan and John Hills at Bamber Bridge and they’re delighted with the way the boys are going.