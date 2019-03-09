'All of those years of hurt came out': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's dramatic draw against Southend

Terry McPhillips believes the jubilant celebrations that greeted Blackpool's 96th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Southend United was the "years of hurt" spilling over.

Almost 16,000 packed out Bloomfield Road today to mark the end of the Oyston regime and start of a new dawn for the football club.

Southend looked set to spoil their party when they led 2-1 going into the dying moments, but Taylor Moore inadvertently directed a header into his own goal to spark wild scenes of celebrations.

“It was probably hard to write that ending," McPhillips said.

“These lads we’ve got in our dressing room, they’ve got a never-say-die attitude.

“I thought we should have won the game but we conceded off two poor corners where we’ve got to do better.

“I thought we murdered them second half and the least we deserved was that goal at the end - but it’s football, you don’t always get what you deserve.

“I thought the crowd were magnificent and I thought the players gave back to the crowd.

“It was an exciting end and reminiscent of the Bradford game earlier in the season when we came back to win 3-2. The only difference this time is there were loads of fans here.”

Pool's stoppage time leveller sparked wild scenes of celebrations from the home fans, with that joy spilling out onto the field.

“There probably will be repercussions but in their defence, I don’t think anyone got injured," McPhillips added.

“The fans sung their hearts out and it was an emotional game anyway.

“The way the game went, should we have been losing? I don’t think so. The goalie makes a save late on when they’re one-on-one and we’re throwing the kitchen sink.

“Eventually the kitchen sink goes in and it’s mayhem and it’s all those years of hurt coming out and the excitement of being here.

“They shouldn’t have come on but they did. Like I say, no one got hurt and football is all about emotions and passion and heart.

“I thought the players and the fans showed that in abundance and showed how important this football club is. It’s a major day in its history, the fans coming back and enjoying themselves.

“Lots of them told me the result didn’t matter but if the lads can put a show on, that’ll do. That’s what we did.”

After the celebrations had died down, the referee - who initially looked set to restart the game - then took the players off the field before deciding to blow his whistle early.

“I think the referee decided to call it a day," McPhillips said.

“He was probably going to play another 30 seconds after the restart but he decided that was that.”