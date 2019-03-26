Agenda released for Blackpool FC's fans' forum with new board

The agenda for tomorrow night’s fans’ forum with Blackpool Football Club’s new board has been released.

Executive director Ben Hatton, consultant Michael Bolingbroke and non-executive directors Ian Currie and Tim Fielding are all due to attend the meeting, which will be held at Rowley’s restaurant inside Bloomfield Road.

The forum will begin at 7pm on Wednesday.

The board hopes the event will help assist them with understanding the fans’ requirements as the club begins to plan for next season.

Topics under discussion will include: season ticket pricing, travel, requirements of exiled supporters, stand allocation, communication, community engagement, the appointment of a Supporter Liaison Officer and what else can be done to deliver the best matchday experience.

The meeting is invitation-only but around 50 supporters, including the different fan groups, are expected to attend.

Recording of the meeting is not permitted but The Gazette will publish a full report, both in the newspaper and online, on Thursday.

Agenda:

- Introductions

- Stadium configuration - seat allocation, away fans and family stand

- Thoughts around pricing - match-day tickets, season tickets and concessions

- Match-day experience - pre-match and goal music, hospitality options and exiles

- Appointment and role of a Supporters’ Liaison Officer

- Q&A with the board