AFC Fylde v Blackpool: Live updates from final pre-season friendly

Michael Appleton will use the occasion to hand an opportunity to some players in need of minutes ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Reading.
AFC Fylde v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 July, 2022, 18:30
- Seasiders make short trip to Mill Farm for their final pre-season friendly
- Fans could get a first glimpse of new signing Dominic Thompson
How Pool line up
Tonight’s line-up should tell us a lot about Michael Appleton’s intentions for Saturday’s opening game against Reading.
He has a headache on his hands at centre-back, where he could be without Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh and Doug Tharme.
Jordan Thorniley should start, but Rhys Williams might have to play for the second time in three days despite feeling a little sore against Everton on Sunday.
At full-back, youngsters Jack Moore and Rob Apter will be pushing to feature but we could also see new recruit Dominic Thompson for the first time.
Further afield, the likes of Beryly Lubala, CJ Hamilton, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates will all be desperate to stake a claim for the final time in pre-season.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“I just think there are a few players who need some extra minutes,” Appleton told The Gazette.
“I did think when I saw the schedule we might be a game short and it was something we had in the back of our minds that it might be something we eventually do.
“There are a few players in the group who deserve an opportunity to get some minutes against decent enough opposition, which Fylde will be so we’re looking forward to it.”
Team news
Richard Keogh is a doubt for tonight’s game after limping off against Everton on Sunday with a groin issue.
Elsewhere, fellow centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta also missed the weekend’s game through illness having suffered with sickness on Saturday night.
Blackpool’s problems at centre-back are further compounded by the absence of Doug Tharme, who suffered a tear on his abductor during last week’s friendly against Salford City and is likely to be missing for three to four weeks.
James Husband, Jordan Gabriel (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures of the foot) remain sidelined.
With Appleton using tonight’s game to take another look at his fringe players, expect to see the likes of Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thorniley, Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, CJ Hamilton, Beryly Lubala, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates all feature.
Match preview
Mill Farm provides the setting for Blackpool’s final friendly of the summer.
Tonight’s game was hastily arranged by the Seasiders as Michael Appleton felt one more game was required to get his side up to scratch for the curtain raiser against Reading at the weekend.
Pool’s head coach has already revealed this game will provide an opportunity for some of his fringe players to stake a final claim and to get some much-needed minutes under their belts.
But there’s also the prospect of seeing new signing Dominic Thompson in action for the first time,
Good evening
And welcome to tonight’s live blog.
Michael Appleton’s side make the short trip to Mill Farm this evening for their final pre-season friendly ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Reading. Neighbours AFC Fylde provide the opposition.
