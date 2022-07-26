AFC Fylde v Blackpool: Live updates from final pre-season friendly

Tonight’s line-up should tell us a lot about Michael Appleton’s intentions for Saturday’s opening game against Reading.

He has a headache on his hands at centre-back, where he could be without Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh and Doug Tharme.

Jordan Thorniley should start, but Rhys Williams might have to play for the second time in three days despite feeling a little sore against Everton on Sunday.

At full-back, youngsters Jack Moore and Rob Apter will be pushing to feature but we could also see new recruit Dominic Thompson for the first time.