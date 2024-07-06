AFC Blackpool 1-0 Blackpool XI: Young Seasiders defeated by non-league neighbours

A young Seasiders XI took on AFC Blackpool | MA

Blackpool’s youngsters got their pre-season campaign underway with a 1-0 defeat at the Mechanics.

A first half goal from the home side proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The Seasiders youngsters were unable to truly trouble their non-league opponents, but would’ve benefited from the early pre-season outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Upton had the first attempt of the game, with the midfielder firing a shot just over the bar from the edge of the box.

Moments later, Zak Emmerson forced the AFC Blackpool keeper into the first save of the afternoon. A superb ball from Jibran Ahmed on the right side put it on a plate for the striker, but his effort just lacked enough power to beat the man between the sticks.

Down the other end, the opening goal came ahead of the 20-minute mark, with a superb half volley into the bottom corner beating Mackenzie Chapman.

A golden opportunity to double their lead also came the home side’s way. After holding off multiple challenges from the Seasiders defence, an eventual attempt on goal was put just wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An offside flag also stopped AFC Blackpool from grabbing a second ahead of half time.

The second half produced very little action from both teams, with neither side able to sustain any period of possession.

Heading into the closing stages, a long-ranged effort was easily collected by Chapman, while a clumsy challenge stopped the Mechanics from running through one-on-one with the keeper for what was their best chance to claim a second.

Blackpool XI: Chapman, McVeigh, Cox, Nwankwo, Lankshear, Upton, Ahmed, Knight, Emmerson, Bowen, Bondo.