Advantage Blackpool and Lincoln City after first legs of play-off semi-finals, while Oxford United and Sunderland have it all to do

Michael Appleton’s side were 2-0 winners against Sunderland at Sincil Bank tonight, thanks to goals from Tom Hopper and Brennan Johnson.

The Imps, who have lost all six play-off campaigns they’ve taken part in as a club, head to the Stadium of Light for the return leg on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off).

The Seasiders, meanwhile, will be looking to complete the job against Oxford United in their second leg at Bloomfield Road on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off).

Neil Critchley’s men have one foot in the final after producing a scintillating display at the Kassam Stadium last night, winning 3-0.

Ellis Simms bagged a brace, scoring for the fifth time in his last three games, after Ollie Turton had given Pool an early lead with his first goal of the campaign.

The win means Blackpool are now unbeaten in their last 11 play-off semi-final ties and have won 17 of the 24 play-off games they’ve taken part in.

Tom Hopper celebrates scoring for Lincoln against Sunderland tonight

The Seasiders, already the most successful side in English play-off history, are bidding to clinch a sixth promotion from just nine play-off campaigns.

The winners of both semi-final ties will face off in the Wembley final on Sunday, May 30, with a place in the Championship on the line.