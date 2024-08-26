Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are on the search for a new first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Dan Grimshaw departed the Seasiders at the end of last week, with the 26-year-old joining Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

After first making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021, the ex-Manchester City youngster kept 34 clean sheets in 96 appearances during his three-season stint on the Fylde Coast.

Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh admitted he had mixed feelings following Grimshaw’s departure.

“I played with him when he made his debut at Forest, so it’s been great to see him grow and be that keeper,” he said.

“Would I have loved to work with him? - Of course because he’s a great guy and a great goalkeeper, but it’s credit to the club for developing him into a real asset.

“When you perform at a good level, people are going to be interested. Plymouth met the price the club set.

“I’m delighted for him, as much as we didn’t want to lose him, because he's such a great professional so he deserves it, so it’ll be great for him.

“Blackpool has been great for Grimmy and vice versa.”

Richard O’Donnell started for the Seasiders in Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United, with Mackenzie Chapman on the bench.

Keogh states work will be going on behind-the-scenes to quickly get someone in ahead of the 11pm deadline on August 30.

“It’d be common sense,” he added.

“Steve Banks is dialled in with that stuff and will be talking with David (Downes), so I’m pretty sure the club is ready to move.

“When you lose a goalkeeper like that, it’s clear you need to move for another one.”