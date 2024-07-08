Cardiff City is the destination of a player linked with Blackpool. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A player that was on trial at Southampton and linked to Blackpool has headed to Wales.

Former Blackpool linked midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan has signed with Championship club Cardiff City.

It was suggested in September that the Seasiders were considering making a move for the American midfielder. He was a free agent at the time and had reportedly been a target of Brentford and Southampton with an offer made to the youngster.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs were said to have made an enquiry for him, but he ended up joining Port Vale, however he had to move on after the Valiants failed to register him as a player. Gbadehan himself said he was a british citizen and did not require a visa to play in the UK. He added that international clearance was needed due to his previous clubs and that the Valiants did not apply for it, which prevented him from playing.

He can now look forward to getting his first real opportunity in English football however after impressing Bluebirds bosses. Back in February, it was reported by WalesOnline that Gbadehan was on trial at Cardiff, and the Welsh club have decided to offer him a permanent contract.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Cardiff City," said Gbadehan to the official club website.

"The coaches and all the staff have all been very helpful, I'm very happy to get started and get to work.