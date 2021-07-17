Accrington Stanley test for Blackpool behind closed doors

Bloomfield Road will welcome Scottish champions Rangers on Wednesday

The match, which follows the Seasiders' training camp in Edinburgh, is the second warm-up game for Neil Critchley's senior side following last weekend's victory at Southport

It replaces a scheduled encounter with League Two side Newport County. Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday for an eagerly anticipated match against Rangers.

Blackpool and Stanley met three times last season, both League One fixtures ending goalless. Their EFL Trophy group game was drawn too, Accrington winning the penalty shootout.

Blackpool's planned friendly against Bamber Bridge on Friday, July 30 has been cancelled. The Seasiders will end their pre-season programme at Morecambe the following day.