'Absolutely battered them from start to finish': Blackpool fans in dreamland as Seasiders dump Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup

Blackpool booked their place in the second of the Carabao Cup in style with a comfortable victory against Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:04 pm
Shayne Lavery made it two goals in his first two games for the Seasiders

Here's what Pool's fans made of tonight's comprehensive 3-0 win...

