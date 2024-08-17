Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The usual flags at the top of the North Stand at Bloomfield Road will not be present for Blackpool’s first home game of the League One season.

Neil Critchley’s side welcome Stockport County to the Fylde Coast this afternoon (K.O. 3pm) as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat away to Crawley Town.

A familiar sight at Bloomfield Road are the flags that are placed at the top of the North Stand, but during the summer they were taken down, and have not yet returned - which has left many fans concerned and frustrated.

In a statement explaining the absence, Blackpool wrote: “The supporters flags have been removed temporarily from the North Stand in order to be washed. Some are unfortunately not in a good enough condition to be rehung, and these will be returned to those who donated them.

“The club has been conducting a stadium-wide review over the summer, with the installation of netting underneath the roof of Bloomfield Road an example of the work that has been taking place.

“As part of this review, the club is also looking into the possibility of sponsorship opportunities within the stadium. This does not, however, mean the flags will be permanently removed.

“The club is looking forward to welcoming supporters back to Bloomfield Road this afternoon for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic atmosphere.”