'A special place in my heart:' Goalkeeper sends farewell message to Blackpool following Plymouth Argyle move

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 20:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dan Grimshaw has sent a farewell message to Blackpool following his Bloomfield Road departure.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, and becomes the Pilgrims replacement for Michael Cooper following his move to Sheffield United last week.

Grimshaw signed for the Seasiders from Manchester City back in 2021, and kept 34 clean sheets in 96 appearances during his three-season stint on the Fylde Coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking to Instagram, Plymouth’s new number one wrote: “It’s never easy to say goodbye, but after an amazing journey with Blackpool, it’s time for me to take the next step in my career.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club - the coaches, my teammates, the staff, and the fans you’ve shown me love and support from day one till now.

“You’ve all made my time here unforgettable, and I’m grateful for every moment. Bloomfield Road is a special place to play, there’s atmospheres I’ll never forget.

“Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’ll be cheering on the Seasiders from wherever I am. I wish nothing but the best for the club and everyone involved. Thanks for the memories.”

Related topics:BlackpoolSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.