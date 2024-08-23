Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Grimshaw has sent a farewell message to Blackpool following his Bloomfield Road departure.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, and becomes the Pilgrims replacement for Michael Cooper following his move to Sheffield United last week.

Grimshaw signed for the Seasiders from Manchester City back in 2021, and kept 34 clean sheets in 96 appearances during his three-season stint on the Fylde Coast.

Taking to Instagram, Plymouth’s new number one wrote: “It’s never easy to say goodbye, but after an amazing journey with Blackpool, it’s time for me to take the next step in my career.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club - the coaches, my teammates, the staff, and the fans you’ve shown me love and support from day one till now.

“You’ve all made my time here unforgettable, and I’m grateful for every moment. Bloomfield Road is a special place to play, there’s atmospheres I’ll never forget.

“Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’ll be cheering on the Seasiders from wherever I am. I wish nothing but the best for the club and everyone involved. Thanks for the memories.”