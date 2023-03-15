'A sense of relief': Jerry Yates on Blackpool's thrashing of QPR and ending his goal drought

The striker netted an early penalty to get the ball rolling as the Seasiders strolled to a stunning 6-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the 26-year-old’s first goal in the league since October.

“There is a sense of relief,” Yates admitted.

“Against Bristol City on Saturday I missed one of the easiest chances in my career. I was a bit gutted on Saturday night, so I wanted to put that right and deliver a performance first and foremost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole team managed that but on a personal level it felt even better to score and get the three points.

“On Saturday and Saturday night, I just didn’t go on my phone. I was a bit down because people were having a go at me saying I missed that chance, so I knew I needed to put it right.”

Yates celebrates after giving Blackpool an early lead from the penalty spot

Yates appears to be a confidence player, someone that often goes on a run of scoring after ending his drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in October, netted seven times in just five games and he’s hoping for more of the same on this occasion.

“I was always told goals are like red buses in London. Once one goes in they all come,” he added.

“Hopefully it continues for the final part of the season.”

Despite his recent troubles in front of goal, albeit he’s lacked service at times, there was no chance Yates was going to pass over Blackpool’s early penalty to one of his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was never any doubt,” he said. “Maybe if I had missed it there might have been a bit of doubt on the next one, but I’m always confident.

“The keeper and the defender gave me a little bit so I was delighted to stick it away and score, which was a nice feeling.

“Our second and third goals were just as important though.”

Yates added: “This win is massive. We needed this after Saturday’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a personal level, and a team level too, we were a bit poor on Saturday so we had to put it right.