'A man to build around' and 'searching for consistency' - The Blackpool player ratings from the season so far

The Seasiders will feel they should be higher up the League One table, with nine points separating Steve Bruce’s side and the top six.

While they have proven difficult to beat at times, they have also struggled to find a winning edge of their own – especially at home.

Last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Crawley Town marked their first victory at Bloomfield Road since the end of September, and ended an eight-game run of draws in front of their own fans.

Like the results, it’s been a mixed bag for some of the Blackpool players this season, with a huge gap existing between what they can do at their best and at their worst.

Here’s our ratings from the campaign so far:

Harry Tyrer- 6 There's been both good and bad from Everton loanee Harry Tyrer so far this season, with the young goalkeeper ultimately still searching for consistency and making mistakes as he adapts to this level.

Richard O'Donnell- 5 Richard O'Donnell still remains a solid back-up keeper for the Seasiders, but when he's been given a run in the team this season, he's been unable to make the most of it.

Odel Offiah- 8 As both centre back and right back, Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah has proven to be an impressive addition to the Blackpool squad, and will no doubt go on to play at a higher level.

Jordan Gabriel- 6 Jordan Gabriel was a regular starter in Steve Bruce's early days in charge, but lost his place after a really poor run of form. In recent times, the fullback has been a solid option off the bench and appears to have rediscovered his form.

Olly Casey- 9 Olly Casey is certainly a player for Blackpool to build the team around, with the 24-year-old being crucial at the back throughout the season so far.