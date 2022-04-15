A look back at the last time Blackpool beat West Brom in a league encounter

Blackpool 2-1 West Brom – November 1, 2010

The Seasiders claimed a first win at Bloomfield Road in the top flight for 39 years - but it wasn’t necessarily the real story here.

Instead, take a bow Mr Michael Oliver.

They say the best referees are the ones you don’t notice. Mr Oliver stood out like a lightbulb in a cave.

I thought the decision to award a penalty for Pablo Ibanez’s early ‘ foul’ on DJ Campbell was a touch dubious in itself. But to flourish a red card as well was bordering on the ridiculous. It pretty much ruined the contest with 80 minutes left to play.

Not content with that, Oliver then sent off Gonzalo Jara on the half hour. Yes, it was arguably the correct decision Jara jumped in stupidly on Luke Varney. It was needless and daft. But he got the ball and West Brom were down to 10 men already, so why not display a bit of common sense and show a yellow? No, too obvious. Much better to get the player off and absolutely destroy what was left of the evening.

Charlie Adam slots home a first-half penalty

Didn’t football used to be a man’s game or did I just imagine that? Maybe that’s what comes with fast-tracking 25-year-old referees, with terrific knowledge of the laws but a distinct lack of experience, into the Premier League.

What’s the rush? They can ref until they’re 50, so why not make them prove themselves consistently in the Football League before letting them loose in what is supposed to be the best division in world football?

Mind you, maybe Blackpool deserved a spot of good luck. They have been thwarted on several occasions at Bloomfield Road this season by bad decisions (Tevez for Manchester City the most obvious) and last season’s encounters with West Brom were both decided by slightly dodgy penalties awarded late on in the Baggies’ favour.

Last night it very much went for Ian Holloway’s men, right down to the 90th minute when, with the score 2-1 and Pool wobbling nervously despite their two-man advantage, Steven Reid blasted over from point-blank range.

Chris Brunt was one of two Baggies' players to be sent off

Fortunately Pool hung on, and thank goodness they did for these are three huge points which get November off to a flyer.

That’s important, for the games come thick and fast now and a few more favourable results in the weeks to come will stand them in great stead going into Christmas.

Holloway professed himself pleased with this performance and pointed out how difficult it is against a side playing two banks of four in front of their keeper.

Some fans might not agree with that. In pure black and white terms, Pool had two extra players and yet seemed to labour a little in securing victory. But the manager is right.

Ian Evatt and Craig Cathcart didn’t know whether to stick or twist - playing against nine men isn’t in the script and it is hard to adapt a gameplan mid-match.

The main thing was getting three points and the Seasiders did exactly that.

Maybe Monday night football suits Pool, though I hope it isn’t repeated too often missing ‘ Masterchef: The Professionals’ was a major blow. By all accounts, last night’s edition was a cracker.

West Brom, meanwhile, deserve great credit for their efforts and the neutral would have been forgiven for urging them on in the last few minutes.

After all, getting a draw with nine men would have been an outstanding achievement.

Thankfully, for Pool’s sake, they didn’t quite manage it, but supporters of both teams will surely want to meet in the Premier League again next season.

The clubs actually have a lot in common - both at their best in the 1950s for starters. While Morty and Matthews were on fire at Bloom eld Road, across at the Hawthorns the Baggies came close to becoming the first team in the 20th century to win the league and cup double.

They beat Preston in the FA Cup Final in 1953/54 but lost the league title by a whisker to Wolves.

Half a century on, both the Baggies and Pool are enjoying their most successful periods since, and it’s pleasing to report they are both approaching the game in the right manner.

Watched by four Premier League managers (David Moyes, Roberto Mancini, Sam Allardyce and Roberto Martinez), not to mention Scotland boss Craig Levein, Pool got the ball rolling on 11 minutes.

Ibanez walked for his foul on Campbell and Adam (after a brief discussion with DJ about who should take the penalty, which went something along the lines of: " I’m having it, so tough") slotted a penalty into the bottom corner. Just. Carson got both hands to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

No doubt Campbell, searching desperately for a goal, would have had something to say had Carson done better.

Jara then followed Ibanez into the dressing room on the half hour and, naturally, with the contest seemingly over, the game descended into a curiously lowkey affair.

West Brom adopted a 4-4-0 formation and the Seasiders didn’t quite know what to do whether to go for more goals or be content with a one-goal lead.

After the break, roared on by their fans (most popular chant: " You’re the worst referee we’ve seen this year") and coping nicely with their reduced numbers, the Baggies almost equalised when Cathcart and Evatt got in a mess and Jerome Thomas broke. Fortunately, Cathcart redeemed himself with a sliding block at the crucial moment.

Holloway switched things around, introducing Matt Phillips and David Carney on the flanks.

Phillips struggled to get involved; Carney was excellent, but the lead remained slender.

Thankfully, Luke Varney, such a tremendous addition, eased the nerves on 63 minutes, when he slid the ball in from close range after a great low cross from Elliot Grandin (credit to David Vaughan for the initial burst).

Adam hit a couple of right-footers over the bar and Campbell’s header brought a save from Carson.

All pretty unexciting stuff and the game was clearly drifting towards a boring, predictable conclusion... Hang on, this is Blackpool we’re talking about we’ll have none of that dull, straigh-tforward stuff here, thank you very much.

Five minutes from time, Yousouf Mulumbu danced in from the left, outfoxed Dekel Keinan and curled the ball past Matt Gilks.

From then on, it was a rip-roaring affair. Campbell had two great chances to score, so did Grandin.

For West Brom, by now playing a 3-2-3, Paul Scharner sent a header wide and Reid missed his sitter.

It spoke much for West Brom that there were sighs of relief all round when the final whistle finally sounded.

The visitors played so well. Fortunately, Pool were pretty tidy themselves. They were professional and did enough, and with a bit of luck this result will get their Premier League bandwagon rolling once again.