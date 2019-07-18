A look back at Ian Evatt's memorable Blackpool spell in pictures ahead of retirement match

The 37-year-old, now in charge at Barrow, made 251 appearances for the Seasiders between 2006 and 2013.

Evatt joined Blackpool on loan in 2006 from QPR before making his move permanent jpimedia Buy a Photo

Evatt boards the coach to Wembley for the 2007 play-off final alongside former boss Simon Grayson jpimedia Buy a Photo

Evatt celebrates being voted the Gazette's Player of the Year jpimedia Buy a Photo

Former Gazette reporter Steve Canavan presents Evatt with his Gazette Player of the Year Award...and some beer! jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more