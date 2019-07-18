A look back at Ian Evatt's memorable Blackpool spell in pictures ahead of retirement match
It is fitting that ex-Blackpool favourite Ian Evatt will hang up his boots for the final time when he makes a short cameo against the Seasiders on Saturday.
The 37-year-old, now in charge at Barrow, made 251 appearances for the Seasiders between 2006 and 2013.
Evatt joined Blackpool on loan in 2006 from QPR before making his move permanent
jpimedia
Evatt boards the coach to Wembley for the 2007 play-off final alongside former boss Simon Grayson
jpimedia
Evatt celebrates being voted the Gazette's Player of the Year
jpimedia
Former Gazette reporter Steve Canavan presents Evatt with his Gazette Player of the Year Award...and some beer!
jpimedia
View more