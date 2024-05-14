'A great opportunity to shape future work:' Blackpool figure appointed in EFL role
Ashley Hackett, who works for the Seasiders’ Community Trust, has been appointed in a role for the charitable arm of the English Football League, following 12 years of exemplary leadership during his time at Bloomfield Road.
As a nominated trustee of the EFL Trust Board, he will represent the nationwide network of club community organisations
Discussing his appointment, Hackett said: “I take great pride in being the first CCO Lead to join the Board of the EFL Trust and really look forward to working alongside other Board Members and the new Director of Community, Debbie Cook.
“This gives us a great opportunity to shape the future work the EFL, clubs and their official charities can do to support their local communities. I think this appointment is a real testament to the great work our team at Blackpool FC Community Trust do, to bring genuine support to many issues our town faces. I hope this national opportunity will help raise our profile and bring even greater support moving forward.”
Chair of the EFL Trust Board, Liam Scully added: “I am delighted to officially welcome Ashley to the board, who I know will bring a wealth of experience and relevance to the role and have a deep understanding of the challenges facing the charitable organisations that we support.”
