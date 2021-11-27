A good week for Blackpool FC? We'll find out at Birmingham says Neil Critchley

That’s according to head coach Neil Critchley, who takes his side to St Andrew’s for their third game in eight days.

The first two ended in draws against Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, two sides expected to challenge at the top end of the division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley has seen his Blackpool side draw twice over the past week

When asked if a win this afternoon would cap off a successful week, Critchley said: “Good question.

“After such a long trip to Swansea, we played well there and deserved a point.

“Playing against a team like West Brom, who are physically so big, athletic and powerful, we could quite easily have had one of those flat performances off the back of that trip to Swansea because that game takes a lot out of you physically and mentally with the way they play.

“We responded and physically we were fantastic on Tuesday night but this will be physically demanding as well.

“We try to win every game and this will be no different. I’ll probably be able to tell you if it’s been a good week at about 4.50pm.”

The Seasiders remain in good nick despite being without a win in four games, having drawn their last three.

Critchley’s men currently sit 11th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off spots.

The Pool boss added: “With the performances we’ve given in our recent games, there’s lots to be positive about.

“It’s not like we’ve set out to draw the games, been defensive, defended in our own half and defended our goal.

“During the West Brom game the other night, we had to do that at times. But in all three of the games we’ve tried to take the game to the opposition, we’ve been on the front foot, we tried to press teams and we tried to be the aggressor within the game.

“Anyone who was watching those games would say there have been spells when we’ve been the dominant team, whether that’s with the ball or without the ball.

“However, we’re greedy and we want more. You look at the performances and think, ‘Could we or should we have won some of those games?’ The answer would possibly be yes.

“Maybe not the other night, though we still had big chances and at 0-0, I’ve said many times, there’s a fine line in this division.

“If you score first, the opposition have to change or do something different and it can leave you more space to attack.

“We haven’t got the first goal against QPR at home, we didn’t get the first goal against Stoke and Swansea scored the first goal, but when we scored first against Sheffield United it was different.

“The first goal can be a vital thing in this league in tight games.”

The Seasiders boast a strong away record this season and head into today’s game having only been beaten on their travels twice in nine games.

“We’ve done okay, our form away from home is good,” Critchley said.

“It’s not too dissimilar to our home record. We try to be the same team home and away, and approach each game the same.

“Our away record has been slightly better, but if you asked me why I wouldn’t be able to give you the answer because our approach is the same.

“Perhaps it’s how the opposition approach the game being at home.

“We go to Birmingham full of confidence off the back of a good result away from home at Swansea, which is another tough place to go.

“We’ll have to think carefully about what team we pick and the formation for this game.”