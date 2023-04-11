'A dangerous game': Rob Edwards on Luton Town's comeback win against former side Blackpool

The Hatters had to come from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win that keeps them in third place in the Championship table.

Blackpool were the better side during the first-half in Stephen Dobbie’s first game in charge and deservedly led through Andy Lyons’ header, only to be pegged back with the final kick of the opening period.

That swung the momentum Luton’s way and they took full advantage, running in a further two goals in a more dominant second-half.

Speaking after the game, Edwards said he always knew this would be a difficult proposition for his promotion-chasing side.

“We talked about the expectancy and we had to deal with that,” he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

“I know I appealed for the atmosphere, but it was never going to be like it was in the previous home game (when they beat rivals Watford), so there is expectancy.

Edwards' side are gunning for promotion to the Premier League

“We’re third, they’re in the bottom three so just turn up and win, but we know it’s not that.

“We had lots of control in the game but their only real threats were the individual quality on the counter-attack. We were a little bit open at times in that first-half and when they got the first goal from a set play, which is unlike us, the job is doubly difficult.

“The timing of the equaliser was key. It gave everyone a lift, the crowd a lift, some belief for the boys as well and we were able to get into them and say ‘we expected this’ and we were able to find a way in the second-half.

“Every game is different, every game gives us different challenges. I felt this was dangerous, we had spoken openly to the boys about it.

“I don’t worry about us against Sheffield United, Sunderland away or Watford here, the lads are up for it, the crowd are up for it, the atmosphere takes care of itself.

