Blackpool will take on Cadiz in a friendly as part of their pre-season camp in Spain.

The two teams will go head-to-head on July 19 (K.O. 7pm), and there will be an opportunity for up to 100 fans to attend the fixture for free of charge.

Blackpool will open this up to 2024/25 season ticket holders - who have until Sunday July 7 to register their interest.

Here’s a closer look at Cadiz:

Recent history

Cadiz suffered relegation to the Segunda División last season after finishing 18th in La Liga, managing just six wins from 38 games and picking up 33 points.

Prior to that they had been in Spain’s second tier since 2020 - during which time they finished 12th, 17th and 14th.

Throughout the majority of the current century they have mainly competed outside the top flight, with the 2005/06 season being their previous taste of La Liga before their most recent stint.

In the time in between, they’ve been regulars in both the second and third division at various points.

Stadium

Cadiz normally play their home games at Nuevo Mirandilla, which holds around 20,000 people.

The ground was first constructed in 1955 - 45 years after the club had been originally founded. Its most recent renovation took place between 2003 and 2012.

In 2019, the stadium hosted the Spanish national team in a European qualifier against Malta. Álvaro Morata, Santi Cazorla, Pau Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno and Jesús Navas were all on the scoresheet in the 7-0 victory.

The location of Blackpool’s friendly against Cadiz is yet to be publicly confirmed, but the Nuevo Mirandilla could be a likely destination.

Manager

Paco López has been appointed as Cadiz’s new boss this summer following their relegation from La Liga.

The 56-year-old’s managerial CV includes stints with Benidorm, Levante and Grenada, as well as holding coaching roles with Villarreal and Valencia.