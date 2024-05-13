1 . Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Seasiders in the most recent campaign. The striker found the back of the net 15 times during the first half of the season, but missed a large chunk of game from January onwards due to injury. The 34-year-old is out of contract with Huddersfield Town this summer and could be available for free if he doesn't agree a new deal at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker