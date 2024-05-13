The summer window will open next month, and the Seasiders will be looking to do some major work as part of their rebuild after missing out on the League One play-offs in the most recent season.
On social media, supporters have been discussing who the club should be looking to bring in after some mixed results in the last 12 months.
Here’s a closer look at some of the players mentioned:
1. Jordan Rhodes
Jordan Rhodes enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Seasiders in the most recent campaign. The striker found the back of the net 15 times during the first half of the season, but missed a large chunk of game from January onwards due to injury. The 34-year-old is out of contract with Huddersfield Town this summer and could be available for free if he doesn't agree a new deal at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. George Byers
George Byers was another successful loanee for the Seasiders, having arrived at the beginning of February. The midfielder is out of contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer and could also be available for free. Blackpool will face competition for the 27-year-old, with Bolton and Oxford United also said to be among the teams interested. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson arrived at Bloomfield Road on loan from Middlesbrough in January, and proved to be a success in the left wing-back role. He has a year remaining on his contract at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Macaulay Langstaff
Former York City and Gateshead striker Macaulay Langstaff has proven to be a key figure for Notts County. The 27-year-old found the back of the net 28 times in 46 games last season, while also providing four assists. Photo: Jess Hornby
5. Brendan Wiredu
Brendan Wiredu suffered relegation with Fleetwood Town in the most recent season. The 24-year-old has previously also played for Charlton Athletic and Colchester United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Jonson Clarke-Harris
Jonson Clarke-Harris is among the players to be released by Peterborough United. The 29-year-old scored nine times in 34 outings in the most recent season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker