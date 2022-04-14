A change in system? Predicted line-up for Blackpool's Good Friday trip to West Brom

With no win in four, Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways and finish the season with a flourish.
With the Baggies favouring a 3-5-2 system under Steve Bruce, we suspect Pool might look to match them up.
Here’s our predicted line-up...
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
With Pool still taking no risks with Dan Grimshaw, Maxwell will continue in between the sticks.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
We think Ekpiteta might be part of a back three for the Seasiders.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Richard Keogh
The experienced defender should be well rested having only just returned from a calf injury.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood
4. CB - Jordan Thorniley
Despite his error at Ewood Park last week, Thorniley still performed well and can slot in on the left of the back three.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth