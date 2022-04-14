The Seasiders are looking for a first win in five

A change in system? Predicted line-up for Blackpool's Good Friday trip to West Brom

The Seasiders head to The Hawthorns tomorrow for a Good Friday clash against West Brom.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 2:03 pm

With no win in four, Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways and finish the season with a flourish.

With the Baggies favouring a 3-5-2 system under Steve Bruce, we suspect Pool might look to match them up.

Here’s our predicted line-up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

With Pool still taking no risks with Dan Grimshaw, Maxwell will continue in between the sticks.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

We think Ekpiteta might be part of a back three for the Seasiders.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. CB - Richard Keogh

The experienced defender should be well rested having only just returned from a calf injury.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Despite his error at Ewood Park last week, Thorniley still performed well and can slot in on the left of the back three.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

