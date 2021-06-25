A Blackpool FC book like no other - and you could win a copy

Author Calley, whose book Blackpool: The Complete Record was first published in 1992 and covers every aspect of Seasiders history, has penned his second publication about the mighty Pool.

According to publisher Conker Editions, the book Flat Caps & Tangerine Scarves provides a “manic dash around the seasons like a stream of consciousness”.

Roy Calley has followed up his Blackpool:The Complete Record book with the Seasiders 'biography' Flat Caps & Tangerine Scarves

Roy told The Gazette: “After I updated The Complete Record, I said I would never write another book on Blackpool.

“It’s hard work and there is little else to add apart from the intervening years. Obviously the last few years have been dramatic.

“I was asked by the publishers to write it again but I stayed stubborn and refused. Then I came up with the idea of a fantasy/biography-type book in the hope they would lose interest.

“In fact, the opposite happened and I was in the unusual position of having three publishers offering me a contract.

“I ended up choosing Conker Editions because they knew exactly how the book should look... and that’s it! This is definitely my last Blackpool book!”

Roy was a BBC journalist for 26 years but has followed Blackpool for twice as long.

Despite the regular failings, under-achievement and crises, he stuck by them, even after moving to the south of France.

This is his 13th book, with topics ranging from Mary, Queen of Scots and North Korea to James Hunt and Niki Lauda and everything in between.

Flat Caps is a must-read for all Pool fans, providing a passionate and opinionated perspective on the club’s recent history, covering the strange and tragic fate of legendary goalscorer Jimmy Hampson, the 1953 FA Cup triumph, the obscure European glory of 1971, the Premier League ‘best trip’, the anti-Oyston boycott and much, much more.

“Every fan knows that supporting this club is the much used cliché ‘rollercoaster ride’,” the publisher said.

“Every success is followed by failure, every moment of hope followed by despair and every dream becomes a nightmare. It’s what being a Blackpool fan is all about.

“Blackpool supporters are not that different from any others and the club is not that different either, but there’s something in the fabric of its identity that says that nothing will ever come easily.

“Flat Caps @ Tangerine Scarves isn’t a history – it’s a biography, getting into the minds of the players, the managers and the supporters of the club that defies normality and embraces controversy and crisis.

“Quotes, interviews, opinions and unusual stories. Like the Golden Mile, it’s brash and unexpected. Read, recall, argue and agree, but identify as a fan… because We Are Blackpool.”

If you would like to purchase Roy’s book, which is priced at £15, contact [email protected] or call 07947 634535.

Alternatively, order online here.

The Gazette also has a free copy to give away as a competition prize. To enter, email [email protected] with the answer to this question: Who scored both of Blackpool’s goals in lsat month’s League One play-off final win at Wembley? Include your name and address in the email. Normal Gazette competition rules apply.