The Leeds United loanee has impressed off the bench in both of Blackpool’s last two games since their return from the World Cup break.

The 22-year-old was a half-time substitute on Saturday during the 1-1 draw against Cardiff City, where Blackpool were trailing at the break following a woeful first 45 minutes.

The winger helped the Seasiders get on the front foot and made a significant impact for the equalising goal, providing the right-wing cross for Gary Madine’s header.

Poveda, who has otherwise struggled for game time this season, starting just three games, now surely puts himself in the frame for a starting role against Hull City on Boxing Day.

“He was great,” Appleton said after Saturday’s draw in South Wales.

“We were contemplating bringing him on after 20-25 minutes which shouldn’t happen too often.

“But he can play off both sides, he can play as a 10, potentially as an eight…

“He’s coming into it a little bit, a bit late for my liking but at least he’s showing now what he’s capable of.

“Some of the moments, some of the bits of skill and the times he went past players was very good.”

Question marks were raised over Poveda’s attitude and discipline during the early stages of his loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

But Appleton only has good thing to say about the way the winger has approached things since the start of the World Cup break.

When asked to put his finger on Poveda’s change in form, Pool’s head coach said: “I think since the break there’s been a focus about him, you can see it.

“There was a focus about him when we were in Spain. Clearly, that concentration and focus has shone through when he’s on the pitch.

“I said to him three or four days before the Cardiff game don’t feel it’s gone unnoticed because it hasn’t.