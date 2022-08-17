News you can trust since 1873
Josh Bowler is mobbed after scoring Blackpool's match winner in first-half stoppage time

8s and 9s across the board: How Blackpool's players rated during gutsy QPR win

Josh Bowler’s first-half strike handed Blackpool a gutsy 1-0 win against QPR in front of the Sky Sports cameras last night.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 7:58 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated during their first away win of the season:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 9/10

Came to the rescue on multiple occasions. Rapidly becoming one of Blackpool’s most important players, if not already.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Callum Connolly - 8/10

Got forward really well down the right and almost scored a second goal for Pool when he drilled just wide.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

This was Big Marv at his best, producing block after block, interception after interception. A true leader.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Rhys Williams - 8/10

Didn’t put a foot wrong. So calm and composed on the ball and defended excellently when called upon.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

QPRBlackpoolJosh BowlerSky Sports
