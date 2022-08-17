8s and 9s across the board: How Blackpool's players rated during gutsy QPR win

Here’s how Pool’s players rated during their first away win of the season:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 9/10
Came to the rescue on multiple occasions. Rapidly becoming one of Blackpool’s most important players, if not already.
2. Callum Connolly - 8/10
Got forward really well down the right and almost scored a second goal for Pool when he drilled just wide.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
This was Big Marv at his best, producing block after block, interception after interception. A true leader.
4. Rhys Williams - 8/10
Didn’t put a foot wrong. So calm and composed on the ball and defended excellently when called upon.
