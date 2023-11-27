News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
More than 600 Blackpool fans made the trip down south.More than 600 Blackpool fans made the trip down south.
More than 600 Blackpool fans made the trip down south.

14 superb pictures of the Blackpool faithful and team enjoying 4-0 win at Portsmouth's Fratton Park

618 Blackpool fans made the long trip to Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Saturday

By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT

You'll find it near on impossible to find any Blackpool fan who didn't enjoy Saturday's thumping of Portsmouth at Fratton Park!

Four goals, plenty of drama, a mass exodus of the home fans and the biggest away win Seasiders supporters have enjoyed in nearly three years - what wasn't there to enjoy!

Not even the 10-hour-plus travel time could put a dampner on the display put on by Neil Critchley's side. So to give those fans who didn't make the trip down south, here's a what you missed out on as 618 Seasiders made their presence felt on a memorable day out at Fratton Park.

This fan was clearly happy to be present at Fratton Park on Saturday.

1. Blackpool fans celebrate 4-0 win at Portsmouth

This fan was clearly happy to be present at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Photo Sales
It was a cold day on the south coast - but clearly the score line helped warmed the Blackpool fans up!

2. Blackpool fans celebrate 4-0 win at Portsmouth

It was a cold day on the south coast - but clearly the score line helped warmed the Blackpool fans up!

Photo Sales
Heading home happy

3. Blackpool fans celebrate 4-0 win at Portsmouth

Heading home happy

Photo Sales
There were plenty of smiles on show in the away end at Fratton Park on Saturday.

4. Blackpool fans celebrate 4-0 win at Portsmouth

There were plenty of smiles on show in the away end at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Photo Sales
Waiting patiently for it all to kick off at Fratton Park.

5. Blackpool fans celebrate 4-0 win at Portsmouth

Waiting patiently for it all to kick off at Fratton Park.

Photo Sales
An impressive 618 Blackpool fans made the trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

6. Blackpool fans celebrate 4-0 win at Portsmouth

An impressive 618 Blackpool fans made the trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFratton ParkPortsmouthNeil Critchley