14 superb pictures of the Blackpool faithful and team enjoying 4-0 win at Portsmouth's Fratton Park
618 Blackpool fans made the long trip to Portsmouth's Fratton Park on Saturday
You'll find it near on impossible to find any Blackpool fan who didn't enjoy Saturday's thumping of Portsmouth at Fratton Park!
Four goals, plenty of drama, a mass exodus of the home fans and the biggest away win Seasiders supporters have enjoyed in nearly three years - what wasn't there to enjoy!
Not even the 10-hour-plus travel time could put a dampner on the display put on by Neil Critchley's side. So to give those fans who didn't make the trip down south, here's a what you missed out on as 618 Seasiders made their presence felt on a memorable day out at Fratton Park.