You'll find it near on impossible to find any Blackpool fan who didn't enjoy Saturday's thumping of Portsmouth at Fratton Park !

Four goals, plenty of drama, a mass exodus of the home fans and the biggest away win Seasiders supporters have enjoyed in nearly three years - what wasn't there to enjoy!

Not even the 10-hour-plus travel time could put a dampner on the display put on by Neil Critchley's side. So to give those fans who didn't make the trip down south, here's a what you missed out on as 618 Seasiders made their presence felt on a memorable day out at Fratton Park.