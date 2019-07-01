Simon Sadler was unveiled as the club's new owner earlier today

32 pictures from Simon Sadler's unveiling as new Blackpool FC owner

Lifelong fan Simon Sadler was presented to the media earlier today for his official unveiling as Blackpool Football Club's new owner.

Take a look through our gallery of pictures:

Simon Sadler is unveiled as the new owner of Blackpool FC
Sadler, right, alongside close friend and new board member Brett Gerrity
Simon shakes hands with Brett Gerrity
Simon Sadler is unveiled as the new owner of Blackpool FC
