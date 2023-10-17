News you can trust since 1873
30 superb photos of the Blackpool faithful enjoying themselves on the road so far this season - gallery

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:22 BST

The Seasiders’ next away trip comes against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Neil Critchley’s side head into the game on the back of their 3-0 victory over Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, the U’s, who have made a strong start to the campaign, weren’t in action at the weekend due to the international break.

Ahead of the trip to Oxfordshire, here are some of the best photos of Blackpool fans enjoying themselves away from home so far this season:

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

