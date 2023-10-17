Blackpool fans have firmly got behind their side in their numbers on the road so far this season.

The Seasiders’ next away trip comes against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Neil Critchley’s side head into the game on the back of their 3-0 victory over Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, the U’s, who have made a strong start to the campaign, weren’t in action at the weekend due to the international break.

Ahead of the trip to Oxfordshire, here are some of the best photos of Blackpool fans enjoying themselves away from home so far this season:

1 . Blackpool fans Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team away from home so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

