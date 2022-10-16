News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

29 fan pictures from Blackpool's six-goal thriller against Sheffield United

More than 1,500 Blackpool fans made the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday for a thrilling six-goal encounter.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

The tangerine faithful were in fine voice throughout as Michael Appleton’s side came seconds away from securing a stunning 3-2 win with nine men.

It wasn’t to be in the end, as the Blades levelled at the death for a 3-3 draw.

But it was still another memorable away day in South Yorkshire for what was a pulsating encounter against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

1. 1

Sheffield United v Blackpool

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

2. 2

Sheffield United v Blackpool

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. 3

Sheffield United v Blackpool

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. 4

Sheffield United v Blackpool

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
BlackpoolSheffield UnitedBramall LaneMichael AppletonSouth Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 8