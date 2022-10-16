29 fan pictures from Blackpool's six-goal thriller against Sheffield United
More than 1,500 Blackpool fans made the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday for a thrilling six-goal encounter.
The tangerine faithful were in fine voice throughout as Michael Appleton’s side came seconds away from securing a stunning 3-2 win with nine men.
It wasn’t to be in the end, as the Blades levelled at the death for a 3-3 draw.
But it was still another memorable away day in South Yorkshire for what was a pulsating encounter against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.
Page 1 of 8