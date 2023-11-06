It’s squeaky bum time for a lot of players in League One as the threat of suspension hangs over certain individuals.

With nearly a third of the season now complete, it’s only natural that bookings have begun to stack up and the threat of a ban edges nervously close.

Blackpool have, of course, already suffered from the five bookings rule this term, which means a player automatically serves a one-match suspension.

Keny Dougall picked up his fifth yellow of the league campaingn against Fleetwood last week and is set to sit out Saturday’s trip to fellow-promotion candidates Bolton.

Fortunately, Blackpool’s strength in depth – as demonstrated by Saturday’s FA Cup win at Bromley – means they should be able to cope with the odd suspension here and there.

However, not every team can afford that luxury. Meanwhile, the Seasiders would loathe to lose key defender James Husband any time soon given the fact that only Dan Grimshaw and CJ Hamilton have made more League One starts this season to date. With four bookings already acquired this term, he’s just one yellow card away from a match day in the stands.

But who else in the division is on the cusp of missing a potential big league game for their club in the coming weeks?

Here’s who else we discovered is seitting on four League One bookings.

1 . OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Detail view of the SkyBet League One logo during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Coventry City at Kassam Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Oxford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) League One clubs are nearly a third of the way through the 2023-24 season Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . James Husband (Blackpool) Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 17. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . Craig Forsyth (Derby) Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 19. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Akin Odimayo (Northampton) Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 17. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

5 . Chey Dunkley (Shrewsbury) Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 16. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales