A number of notable League One players are out of contract in the summer.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT

Clubs will be hoping to sort new deals with certain individuals in the next few months. Alternatively, they may also consider selling for a fee before the end of the January transfer window.

The likes of Blackpool, Barnsley and Peterborough United all have players that fall into those categories.

Here’s some of the League One players that are out of contract in the summer:

A number of well-known names in League One are still without deals beyond this season.

Harrison Burrows has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 27 League One appearances this season.

Defensive midfielder Max Bird has scored twice in 22 appearances this season.

Herbie Kane has scored six times and provided five assists in 25 League One games for Barnsley this season.

Barnsley's Jordan Williams has made 26 appearances this season.

Sonny Carey has scored three times for the Seasiders in League One this season.

