19 League One stars who are out of contract in the summer- including Blackpool, Peterborough United and Barnsley regulars
A number of notable League One players are out of contract in the summer.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Clubs will be hoping to sort new deals with certain individuals in the next few months. Alternatively, they may also consider selling for a fee before the end of the January transfer window.
The likes of Blackpool, Barnsley and Peterborough United all have players that fall into those categories.
Here’s some of the League One players that are out of contract in the summer:
